Man accidentally shoots himself on Chicago's South Side

A 55-year-old man accidentally shot himself Sunday in West Chesterfield on the South Side.

He shot himself in the right leg about 3 p.m. in the 9400 block of South Wabash Avenue, Chicago police said.

He was taken to University of Chicago Hospital in good condition, police said.

Area Two detectives are investigating.

MAN GRANTED ASYLUM TO STAY IN US NOW FACES CHILD PORN CHARGES IN CHICAGO

MISSING 13-YEAR-OLD GIRL LAST SEEN ON CHICAGO'S NORTHWEST SIDE

OHIO MAN CHARGED WITH LOOTING AND BURGLARY IN CHICAGO