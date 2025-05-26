Man fired gun from underground Chicago CTA station up toward State Street, police say

The Brief A man entered a restricted part of a downtown Red Line station and fired upward toward State Street, police said. No injuries were reported in the Monday morning incident. Officers took the man into custody at the scene, and charges are pending.



A man is in custody after allegedly firing a gun from a restricted area of a CTA Red Line subway stop toward State Street during Monday’s morning commute in downtown Chicago.

What we know:

The incident happened around 8:07 a.m. in the 100 block of North State Street, according to Chicago police.

Officers said the man entered a restricted part of the Red Line station and fired shots upward toward State Street from below. No one was hit by the gunfire.

The suspect was arrested at the scene and a firearm was recovered, police said. Charges are pending.

Screenshot via Google Maps

What we don't know:

Authorities have not said how the man got into the restricted area and his identity is still unknown.

Area Three detectives are investigating.