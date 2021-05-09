Man accused of killing well-known Elvis impersonator

A 28-year-old man was arrested in Louisiana on Saturday, accused in the death of a well-known Elvis impersonator.

Trace Pigott was taken into custody in New Orleans after a man police identified as Jason Baglio was found shot multiple times early Saturday morning in Denham Springs, northwest of the city, FOX 8 in New Orleans reported.

Baglio often performed under the name Jayson Alfano, according to reports.

Trace Pigott was charged with second-degree murder in connection with the death of Jason Baglio. (Livingston Parish PD) Expand

Pigott fled the scene after the shooting, police said, and was later arrested by New Orleans police.

Tommy Ray, 53, Pigott’s father, was allegedly at the shooting and was still being sought by police, according to FOX 8.

Police said it wasn't clear what led to the shooting.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX 32 NEWS APP

The suspect will be booked into the Livingston Parish Detention Center on second-degree murder charges, The Advocate in Baton Rouge reported. He was being held at the Orleans Parish Prison.

Advertisement

For more, go to Fox News.