Man accused of stabbing 2 men after argument in Old Town

A man is accused of stabbing two people after an argument turned physical in Old Town on the North Side.

Darrick Sims, 43, was charged with two felony counts of aggravated battery with use of a deadly weapon and one felony count of aggravated battery with great bodily harm, according to Chicago police.

About 10:45 p.m. Monday, two men, 47 and 44, stepped outside after an argument in a home in the 600 block of West Division Street, Chicago police said. That is when Sims allegedly stabbed the younger man in the arm and the older man multiple times in the chest and back.

Both men were taken to Northwestern Memorial Hospital in critical but stable condition and were expected to survive, police said.

Officers took Sims into custody on Division street not far from the incident based on the description given to them by one of the men who was stabbed, police said.

He is being held without bail at the Cook County Jail and is scheduled to appear in court on Aug. 26, according to court records.