Man accused of sexually assaulting family member arrested in Illinois, officials say
PEORIA, Ill. - A man wanted on charges of sexually assaulting a family member was arrested this week in a small Illinois village, according to the LaSalle County Sheriff’s Office.
What we know:
Nathan A. Gossett, 27, was taken into custody Tuesday in Granville, Illinois, about 40 miles north of Peoria.
Nathan A. Gossett
Gossett was wanted on a LaSalle County warrant that includes two counts of criminal sexual assault of a family member, both Class 1 felonies.
The charges stem from an investigation conducted by the Streator Police Department. Authorities said the alleged incidents were reported to have happened in 2017.
What's next:
Gossett was booked into the LaSalle County Jail, where he is being held pending a court appearance.
The Source: The information in this story came from the LaSalle County Sheriff’s Office.