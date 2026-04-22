Man accused of sexually assaulting family member arrested in Illinois, officials say

The Brief A 27-year-old man wanted on sexual assault charges was arrested Tuesday in Granville, Illinois. Authorities say the charges involve allegations of assault against a family member dating back to 2017. He is being held in the LaSalle County Jail awaiting a court appearance.



A man wanted on charges of sexually assaulting a family member was arrested this week in a small Illinois village, according to the LaSalle County Sheriff’s Office.

What we know:

Nathan A. Gossett, 27, was taken into custody Tuesday in Granville, Illinois, about 40 miles north of Peoria.

Nathan A. Gossett

Gossett was wanted on a LaSalle County warrant that includes two counts of criminal sexual assault of a family member, both Class 1 felonies.

The charges stem from an investigation conducted by the Streator Police Department. Authorities said the alleged incidents were reported to have happened in 2017.

What's next:

Gossett was booked into the LaSalle County Jail, where he is being held pending a court appearance.