Man accused of soliciting 14-year-old girl arrested in Lake County, sheriff says

The Brief Suburban Chicago man is in custody after confronting a teenage girl and asking her to commit a sexual act, authorities said. The incident happened Friday and the suspect was identified as 41-year-old Homero Sotero-Ocampo. Sotero-Ocampo is in custody at the Lake County Jail and is charged with indecent solicitation of a minor, a Class 3 felony.



A suburban Chicago man is in custody after authorities say he confronted a teenage girl and asked her to commit a sexual act.

What we know:

The incident occurred about 3 p.m. Friday in the 26300 block of North Diamond Lake Road in unincorporated Mundelein.

According to Lake County sheriff’s deputies, a 14-year-old girl was standing near her home when a man in his 40s approached her, asked her age and whether she could help him with something.

Authorities said the man then asked the girl to engage in a sexual act.

The girl immediately walked away, went home and told her parents, who notified the sheriff’s office.

Deputies also spoke to several neighbors in the area and reviewed doorbell video footage when they saw a pickup truck that matched the description of the man's vehicle.

One of the neighbors said they may have seen that same vehicle on Shady Lane in Mundelein.

Deputies went to the area and located the vehicle, parked in front of a home in the 300 block of Shady Lane.

The driver was identified as 41-year-old Homero Sotero-Ocampo, who lived at the address, authorities said.

41-year-old Homero Sotero-Ocampo. (Lake County Sheriff)

The victim later positively identified Sotero-Ocampo as the person who asked her to engage in a sexual act, according to the sheriff's office.

Sotero-Ocampo was arrested and interviewed by authorities before he was charged with indecent solicitation of a minor, a Class 3 felony.

What they're saying:

"This incident is a powerful reminder of how important it is to talk with our children about personal safety. This young victim showed tremendous awareness, she recognized something was wrong, removed herself from the situation, and told her parents immediately. Her actions, combined with the exceptional work of our deputies and detectives, led to the swift arrest of a dangerous offender," said Lake County Sheriff John Idleburg.

What's next:

Sotero-Ocampo was being held in the Lake County Jail pending an initial court hearing Saturday morning.

The Lake County State's Attorney's Office intends to file a petition to keep Sotero-Ocampo detained while awaiting trial.