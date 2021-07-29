Man and 14-year-old wounded in Morgan Park shooting

Two people — including a 14-year-old — were shot and wounded Thursday morning in Morgan Park on the Far South Side.

The two was were sitting in a parked car around 12:10 a.m. in the 1600 block of West Waseca Place when someone inside of another vehicle fired shots, Chicago police said.

The teen was struck twice in the head, according to police. The man, 29, was grazed in the head and refused medical treatment.

The teen was taken to Roseland Hospital by a family member and then transported to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn, police said. He is listed in critical condition.

No one is in custody. Area Two detectives are investigating.

A few hours earlier, two people, including a 16-year-old boy, were shot on the West Side.

They were outside about 8 p.m. in the 400 block of North Springfield Avenue when someone fired shots from a passing black SUV, police said.

The teen was struck in the neck and taken to Stroger Hospital in fair condition, police said. A 23-year-old man who was shot in the foot took himself to Mount Sinai Hospital, where he was in good condition.