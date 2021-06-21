Man and woman, both 18, fatally shot in Woodlawn
CHICAGO - Two people were killed in a shooting Monday in Woodlawn on the South Side.
About 5:43 p.m., an 18-year-old woman and a male were in the 6300 block of South Kimbark Avenue when they suffered gunshot wounds to their heads, Chicago police said.
Both were pronounced dead at the scene, police said. A weapon was recovered.
The Cook County medical examiner’s office hasn’t released their identities.
Area One detectives are investigating.
