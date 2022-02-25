Man armed with air-soft gun charged with stealing $40 from Niles 7-Eleven: police

article

A suburban man was charged with robbing a 7-Eleven in Niles Thursday armed with an air-soft gun.

Nicholas Amato, 26, was accused of entering a 7-Eleven at 7450 W. Oakton St., around 8:30 p.m. with a bag over his face and showing a gun before taking $40 and fleeing the scene, Niles police said.

He was later taken into custody in the 7800 block of North Odell Avenue after resisting arrest, police said.

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 32 NEWS APP

Police found $40 on Amato and later discovered an "air-soft pistol" and the bag used to cover his face in a trash can in the 7900 block of North Oketo Avenue, officials said.

Amato, of Niles, was charged with two counts of resisting arrest and one count of theft under $500.