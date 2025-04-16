Man arrested after 3-car crash on Chicago's South Side

The Brief A 19-year-old man was arrested after a white SUV ran a red light and caused a multi-vehicle crash early Wednesday in Gresham. The SUV struck two vehicles before crashing into a commercial building; the suspect was hospitalized with broken ribs. Police said charges are pending as the investigation continues.



A man was arrested Wednesday morning after the SUV he was in ran a red light, causing a multi-car crash before colliding into a building on Chicago's South Side.

Chicago crash leads to arrest

The backstory:

The crash happened just after 1 a.m. in the 2000 block of West 79th Street in Gresham, according to police. Officers were responding to a call of shots fired when they witnessed the collision.

Police said a white SUV heading west on 79th Street ran a red light and struck a blue sedan in the intersection. The impact pushed the sedan into a third vehicle, a black SUV.

The white SUV then crashed into a nearby commercial building. Three people inside the vehicle fled the scene and one of them, a 19-year-old man, was taken into custody.

He had suffered broken ribs in the crash and was taken to Little Company of Mary Hospital where he was listed in good condition.

No other injuries were reported in the crash.

Police said charges are pending against the 19-year-old.