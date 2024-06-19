Man arrested after allegedly striking Chicago cop with vehicle

A man was arrested Wednesday after allegedly driving his vehicle into a Chicago police officer on the city's South Side.

Police responded to a report of a disturbance around 8:40 p.m. in the 6400 block of South Ingleside Avenue.

When officers arrived, they approached a suspect in a vehicle. An officer attempted to place the suspect into custody, at which point the suspect allegedly drove away, striking the officer.

After a brief pursuit, the suspect was arrested and a handgun was recovered.

The officer sustained non-life-threatening injuries and was transported to an area hospital for observation, police said.

No further information was immediately available.