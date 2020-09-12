Man arrested after exchanging gunfire with police in West Pullman

A man is in police custody after allegedly getting into a shootout with Chicago police Saturday morning in West Pullman on the Far South Side.

The man, 49, allegedly shot at police about 8:45 a.m. as they arrived to a call of shots fired inside a home in the 11500 block of South Wentworth Avenue, Chicago police said.

Officers returned fire but no one was struck, police said. The SWAT team was called to the scene and the man was taken into custody.

No injuries were reported, police said.

The Civilian Office of Police Accountability said “investigators responded to the scene and are actively working to obtain all relevant body worn and third-party video, as well as other materials related to the shooting, which will be released to the public no later than 60 days from the incident as part of COPA’s commitment to transparency and in accordance with the city’s video release policy.”