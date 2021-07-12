Man arrested after pulling knife on Chicago police officers in West Rogers Park

A man was arrested Sunday evening after he pulled a knife on officers in West Rogers Park, according to Chicago police.

The officers responded to calls of an assault in the 2600 block of West Devon Avenue and were approached by a man who pulled out a knife and pointed it toward them about 7:20 p.m., police said.

One officer fired a shot but did not hit him, police said. A second officer tased the man, and he was taken into custody.

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 32 NEWS APP

The man was taken to a hospital for an observation, police said. One officer was also taken to the hospital for observation.

The officers have been placed on routine administrative duties for 30 days, police said.

Advertisement

The incident is being investigated by the Civilian Office of Police Accountability.