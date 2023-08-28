Man arrested at Cook County courthouse after month-long investigation into Mount Prospect vehicle burglaries

article

A Chicago man is accused of burglarizing several vehicles in Mount Prospect last month.

Jemaine Maxwell, 20, was charged with two felony counts of burglary to a vehicle and three misdemeanor counts of criminal trespass to a vehicle.

At about 12:11 p.m. on July 28, the Mount Prospect Police Department received a call of two suspicious people wearing gloves and hoods and looking into houses in the 400 block of North Pine Street and the 600 block of North Wille Street.

When officers responded to the area, they located two subjects, who ran when they saw the marked police vehicles.

One of the subjects, later identified as Maxwell, was apprehended behind the strip mall located at 1 West Rand Road.

Police located property that did not belong to Maxwell in proximity to him when he was taken into custody.

After an initial investigation, no victims were identified, so Maxwell was released from custody — pending further investigation.

In the following days, multiple burglaries and criminal trespass to vehicle cases were reported in the area where Maxwell was observed, police said.

Detectives then located video and electronic evidence to connect Maxwell to burglaries and criminal trespass to motor vehicles that were reported in the 400 block of North Pine Street and the 600 block of North Wille Street.

Arrest warrants were then obtained for Maxwell, and he was arrested on Aug. 24 while at the Cook County courthouse.

Maxwell was transported to a bond hearing on Aug. 25, where his bond was set at $50,000 combined for all charges.

His next court date is scheduled for Sept. 22.