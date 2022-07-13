Man arrested in Iowa for allegedly shooting Chicago police officer during traffic stop

A man has been arrested in connection to the shooting of a Chicago police officer last month.

Jabari Edwards, 28, was captured in Burlington, Iowa and taken into custody Wednesday.

The Great Lakes Regional Fugitive Task Force recovered information that led to Edwards capture, Supt. David Brown said at a news conference.

Edwards is currently in custody in Iowa, and proceedings are underway to return him to Chicago.

He is facing two counts of attempted murder of a police officer.

The incident unfolded around 5:40 p.m. on June 1 in the 6100 block of South Paulina Street in the city’s West Englewood neighborhood.

Two officers in a marked squad car were attempting to pull over a vehicle when the offending vehicle sped up and then slowed down, allowing the officers to pull alongside.

The suspects then started firing into the police vehicle, Brown said.

A female officer, who was driving, was struck by gunfire. Her partner then got behind the wheel and drove her to the University of Chicago Medical Center.

After the shooting, two suspects fled on foot in different directions after crashing the car near 64th and Bishop streets. A SWAT team searched nearby buildings but no one was taken into custody at the time. Police said they recovered a gun and car keys near the scene.

The officer, Fernanda Ballesteros, has since been released from the hospital, but she sustained a gunshot wound to the head.