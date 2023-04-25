article

A Minneapolis man is accused of fatally shooting a 27-year-old man on Chicago's South Side last week.

Jamon Darring, 24, faces one felony count of first-degree murder, one felony count of murder — other forcible felony and one felony count of murder — strong probability of death or injury.

At about 1:36 p.m. on April 21, a 27-year-old man was inside a residence in the 400 block of West 77th Street when he was struck to the chest by gunfire, police said.

SUBSCRIBE TO FOX 32 ON YOUTUBE

The victim was transported to an area hospital in critical condition. He was later pronounced dead.

While investigating, Chicago police determined Darring was the suspect in this incident. CPD officers located him in River North Tuesday, arrested him and charged him accordingly.

No additional information was made available by police.