Man at gas station killed in drive-by shooting

By Sun-Times Media Wire
Published 
Englewood
CHICAGO - An 18-year-old man was killed at a gas station Saturday night in Englewood on the South Side.

The man was walking through a gas station about 8 p.m. in the 1100 block of West 63rd Street when a vehicle drove by and someone from inside opened fire, Chicago police said.

He was shot multiple times in the body and was taken to Holy Cross Hospital, where he was pronounced dead, police said. His name hasn’t been released.

Area One detectives are investigating.

