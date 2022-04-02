Man attacked by pit bull, robbed by 2 people on Chicago's South Side

A 30-year-old man is in serious condition after he was attacked by a pit bull and robbed in Chicago's Park Manor neighborhood, police said.

According to police, the man was attempting to get inside his parked car in the 2000 block of east 67th Street around 4:30 a.m., when a pit bull began to attack him.

Two unknown offenders then approached the man, taking his belongings, police said.

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 32 APP

The victim sustained dog bites and lacerations to his left arm and both legs and self-transported to the University of Chicago, where he is in serious condition, police said.

Advertisement

No one is in custody and Area One detectives are investigating.