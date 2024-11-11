Man attacked, robbed on Loop CTA platform

A man was attacked and robbed while waiting for a train Monday morning in the Loop.

The 42-year-old was standing on the Clark/Lake Blue Line platform around 2 a.m. when someone approached him and demanded money, police said.

The victim was hit in the face and the suspect took his wallet before fleeing on the train. Paramedics took the man to Northwestern Memorial Hospital where he was treated for a cut to his nose.

No arrests have been made. Area One detectives are investigating.