Man barricaded self in Oak Lawn home with shotgun, threatened to shoot cops: police

A man was arrested after allegedly barricading himself inside an Oak Lawn home with a shotgun Tuesday after a domestic disturbance in the southwest suburb.

A 50-year-old woman called authorities about 8 p.m. to report a “domestic incident” between her and her husband at a home in the 9700 block of South Warren Avenue, according to a statement from Oak Lawn police.

When officers arrived, the man, 49, “began yelling profanities through the front window and threatening to shoot any police officer who came to the door,” police said. Officer saw him holding a shotgun.

Authorities removed the woman and her 23-year-old son from the home and established a perimeter around the house, police said. After “prolonged negotiations,” the man surrendered without incident about 11:15 p.m.

No injuries were reported, police said. Multiple weapons were recovered from inside the home and charges against the man are pending.