Man beat up before 4 thieves take his car in Lake View East parking garage

A 34-year-old man was beat up by four carjackers before they took his SUV and other personal belongings Thursday night in Lake View East.

Police say the victim was walking to his car inside a parking garage around 9:08 p.m. when four men demanded his property.

The offenders beat the victim before taking the keys to his black Nissan SUV and fleeing, according to police.

The victim was taken to Illinois Masonic Medical Center with minor injuries to his head.

SUBSCRIBE TO FOX 32 CHICAGO ON YOUTUBE

There is no one in custody and Area Three detectives are investigating.