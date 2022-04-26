Man, 64, beaten during attempted robbery at Red Line station

A 64-year-old man was attacked during an attempted robbery Monday night at the Addison CTA Red Line station in Wrigleyville.

The man was on the platform around 8:45 p.m. when two people approached him and demanded his property, police said.

One of them punched the man in the face, causing him to fall and hit his head on the wall, according to officials.

He suffered minor bruising and a cut to his head and was taken to Illinois Masonic Medical Center where he was listed in good condition.

No one is in custody as Area Three detectives investigate.