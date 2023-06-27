Man with distinctive blue hat robs Cook County bank: FBI

The FBI is searching for a man who they say robbed a bank in Western Springs on Tuesday.

The incident occurred around 2:55 p.m. at the FNBC Bank & Trust located at 1013 Burlington Ave.

According to the FBI, the male suspect verbally demanded money and did not display or imply he had a weapon.

He was described as a 5'6"-5'7" Hispanic man with a thin build and about 50-years-old. He has dark hair and dark eyes and was wearing a long-sleeve light-colored plaid shirt, blue jeans, light shoes and a bright blue baseball hat.

Suspect of FNBC Bank and Trust robbery

The suspect fled on foot and remains at large after the robbery, according to the FBI.

No injuries were reported.

Anyone with information on the incident can call 312-421-6700, or report their tip at tips.fbi.gov.