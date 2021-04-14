Man carjacked at gunpoint in Austin; person in custody: police

A man was carjacked Tuesday night in Austin on the West Side.

About 8:30 p.m., the 30-year-old was sitting in his parked 2010 Toyota Corolla in the 5200 block of West Madison Street, when he was approached by a man who forced him out of his vehicle at gunpoint, Chicago police said.

The man then fled in the Corolla, but was located in the 1600 block of South Ruble Street, and taken into custody, police said.

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 32 NEWS APP

Area Four detectives are investigating and charges are pending.