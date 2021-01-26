Man carjacked at gunpoint in Edgewater

A man was carjacked at gunpoint Tuesday in Edgewater on the North Side.

He was near his car about 8:30 p.m. in the 1500 block of West Granville Avenue when two males approached him, Chicago police said.

One of the males pulled out a gun and pointed it at the 29-year-old, demanding the keys to his 2015 Subaru Crosstrek, police said.

The man complied and the two carjackers drove off in the Subaru, police said. They were last seen southbound on Lake Shore Drive.

No injuries were reported. Area Three detectives are investigating.

Last week, Chicago Police Supt. David Brown said that there had already been 144 carjackings since the beginning of the year. The surge comes after 1,417 carjackings were reported in 2020, more than doubling those reported in 2019.

The spike has affected every corner of the city, prompting South Side Ald. Stephanie Coleman (16th) Tuesday night to urge her constituents to remain aware of their surroundings, declaring that the city was "in a state of emergency."