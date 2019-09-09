Man carjacked at gunpoint in Houston; police search for suspects

Authorities are asking for the public's help identifying a group of suspects who carjacked a man at gunpoint in the

driveway of his home in southwest Houston.

The man had just pulled into his driveway on Longbrook at around 7:15 p.m. August 5 and was about to get out of his vehicle when he was approached by a suspect.

Video shows two males get out of a Toyota Camry on the road next to the driveway. Police say one of the suspects walked up to the driver's side door while pointing a gun at the man, the man tried to close and lock the door, but the suspect opened it again.

Authorities say a second male suspect joined the other and forced the man from his vehicle and onto the ground.

Video shows the Toyota Camry pulling up behind the driveway and another male getting out of the vehicle. Police say he joined the suspects as they searched the man on the ground, then two of the suspects got in the man's car and drove away. The other suspects fled in the Toyota Camry.

Police say the vehicle was found a few days later by Sugar Land police.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at (713)222-TIPS. Crime Stoppers may pay up to $5,000 for information leading to the charging and/or arrest of the suspect in this case.