Man carjacked at gunpoint in the Loop

A man was carjacked at gunpoint Saturday night in the Loop.

The 34-year-old was driving north in his gray Audi Q5 about 8:50 p.m. when a white-colored car bumped him from behind in the 200 block of North LaSalle Street, Chicago police said.

He pulled over to exchange information and a male suspect got out of the white car and pointed a gun at him, police said.

The gunman demanded the man’s keys and told his passengers to get out of the Audi, according to police said. He then got inside and drove off and the driver of the white car followed.

No one was injured, police said.

The gunman was wearing a black mask and a black t-shirt and the driver was wearing a white t-shirt.

Area Three detectives are investigating.