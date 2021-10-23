Man carjacked at gunpoint in Washington Heights

A 28-year-old man was carjacked at gunpoint in Washington Heights Saturday morning.

At about 11:43 a.m., the victim was walking to his vehicle in the 1000 block of West 103rd Street when an unknown male pointed a gun at him and demanded the keys to his vehicle, police said.

The offender fled in the victim's vehicle.

No one is in custody, and Area Two detectives are investigating.