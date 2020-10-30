Man carjacked at South Loop Jewel-Osco

A man was battered during a carjacking early Friday at a Jewel-Osco in the South Loop.

The 21-year-old parked his Jeep Cherokee SRT in the parking lot of the store in the 1200 block of South Wabash Avenue just after midnight when six suspects approached him from behind, Chicago police said.

One of the suspects hit the man in the back of the head with a gun, causing him to fall to the ground, police said. The suspects continued to beat him and took his car keys before fleeing in the Jeep.

The man refused medical attention at the scene, police said.

Area Three detectives are investigating.