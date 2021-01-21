Man carjacked in Bronzeville

A man was carjacked Thursday morning in Bronzeville on the South Side.

About 2 a.m., the 26-year-old was buying items at the service window of a gas station in the 3100 block of South Michigan Avenue, when a black vehicle stopped near him and someone got out and pointed a gun at him, Chicago police said.

The armed man demanded his keys and cellphone, police said, and fled in his black Mercedes G-Wagon west on 31st Street.

No one was injured and Area One detectives are investigating.