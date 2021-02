A 20-year-old man was carjacked Monday night in Kenwood on the South Side.

About 10:30 p.m., he was getting into his vehicle in the 1000 block of East 46th Street, when two males approached on foot, one armed with a gun, and demanded his keys and wallet, Chicago police said.

The pair then jumped in his 2007 Audi Q7 and fled east on 46th Street, police said.

Area One detectives are investigating.