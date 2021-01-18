Man carjacked on NW Side: police

An armed carjacking was reported Monday on the Northwest Side.

A man was in his Hyundai about 6:20 p.m. in the 4000 block of West Lawrence Avenue when someone knocked on his window with a gun and demanded the vehicle, Chicago police said.

The 35-year-old got out of his car and the suspect drove off in the Hyundai, police said. No injuries were reported.

Area Five detectives are investigating.

Police in Chicago faced a steep rise in carjackings over the last year. In 2020, carjackings in Chicago more than doubled compared with the year before.