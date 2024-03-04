Man carjacks Uber driver in Chicago, picks up 2nd suspect before killing two people in random shooting: police

article

Two men are accused of fatally shooting two people in Waukegan last month in what authorities describe as a random act of violence.

Tylo Eddins and Ishawn Pitts both face first-degree murder charges.

The deadly shooting occurred after a spree of other crimes.

On Feb. 24, Eddins allegedly entered an Uber driver's silver 2020 Kia Sorrento in Chicago, pretending to be the driver's designated pickup. Eddins then displayed a handgun, took the car and left the driver near an expressway ramp in Chicago.

The Kia was driven to Waukegan, where Eddins allegedly approached a victim in the 500 block of South Genesee Street while wearing a mask and carrying a gun, and robbed him of $20.

Following the robbery, Eddins allegedly took the Kia to his Waukegan residence and then left after picking up another person, later identified as Pitts.

The two allegedly drove by the 400 block of Powell Avenue, where they saw a man and woman outside a residence.

At that time, Eddins allegedly shot both victims, identified as Rodrigo Olivan and Ana Gil, before telling Pitts to shoot them and finish them off, police said.

Pitts then allegedly fired at the two numerous times before fleeing northbound in the Kia.

Following the shooting, the Kia went to Zion, where it crashed into a fence in a single-vehicle collision, police said. The individuals inside the vehicle fled the scene.

While investigating, detectives were able to link the crash in Zion to the double homicide that occurred in Waukegan.

The next day, Feb. 25, a search warrant and area search were conducted in Zion, which led to the recovery of evidence related to the homicide and carjacking, police said.

On Feb. 26, the Lake County Coroner's Office conducted an autopsy, which indicated that Olivan had died from multiple gunshot wounds.

On Feb. 27, Gil succumbed to her wounds, and the coroner's office stated that she died from complications of multiple gunshot wounds.

According to police, Eddins fled Waukegan shortly after the homicide and on Feb. 28, he was arrested in Killeen, Texas, for an unrelated burglary case, among other crimes in Texas.

On Feb. 29, Waukegan detectives took Pitts into custody for an outstanding aggravated robbery warrant out of Round Lake. He was transported to the Waukegan Police Department, where he allegedly confessed to the shooting on Powell Avenue. Pitts was charged with two counts of first-degree murder and is being held at the Lake County Jail.

On March 1, detectives obtained an arrest warrant for Eddins for six counts of first-degree murder. He is being held in Texas for the Waukegan arrest warrant and is waiting to be extradited to Illinois to face murder charges, police said.

Police said it appears this shooting was random and occurred for no reason. Olivan and Gil had no ties to the suspects or any crimes.