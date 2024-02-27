Waukegan man killed, woman critically injured in north suburban shooting

A man was killed and a woman is in critical condition after a shooting in suburban Waukegan over the weekend.

Waukegan police responded to the 400 block of Powell Street at 4:22 p.m. on Saturday for reports of a shooting.

Officers found a 28-year-old man who was shot and pronounced dead on the scene. A 24-year-old woman was shot multiple times and was transported to an area hospital where she was listed in critical condition.

The Waukegan Police Department’s Major Crime Scene Unit and detectives from the Criminal Investigations Division and Community Crimes Division are investigating.

There is no one in custody. Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact the WPD. The Waukegan Police Department's tip line is 847-360-9001.