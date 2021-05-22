Man charged after attempting to carjack woman, attacking another while armed with rifle in the Loop: police

article

A 29-year-old man has been charged with multiple felonies after police say he was armed with a rifle and violently attacked two women in the Loop Thursday morning.

Torey Jones is charged with one count of aggravated battery/use of a deadly weapon, one count of attempted vehicular hijacking, one count of aggravated assault of a peace officer and two felony counts of possession/use of a firearm by a felon.

Chicago police say Jones allegedly punched a 19-year-old woman in the face about 9:45 a.m. Thursday in the 100 block of North Wabash Avenue and hit her with his rifle before fleeing.

A short time later, he allegedly pointed the rifle at a woman who was in her car in the first block of East Randolph Street and tried to drag the 30-year-old from her vehicle, police said.

He allegedly told the woman to exit her vehicle and give him her personal property, police said. The woman reportedly complied with his demands before he drove away in her vehicle.

While trying to flee, police say he also pointed a firearm at a police officer.

Jones was arrested on Thursday, placed into custody and charged accordingly.

The Sun-Times Media Wire contributed to this report.