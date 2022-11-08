Man charged after human remains found by trash collectors on Chicago's West Side

article

A Chicago man is facing charges after trash collectors discovered the remains of a dismembered body last week in the Austin neighborhood.

Judson Taylor, 56, was arrested Sunday in the fatal stabbing of 37-year-old Kevin Perry who was discovered dismembered in an alley Wednesday in the 5000 block of West Washington Boulevard, police said.

Taylor was charged with first-degree murder, dismembering a human body, concealing homicidal death and abuse of a corpse, all felonies.

Taylor, who lived in the same block where the remains were found, is scheduled to appear in bond court Tuesday.

A source with knowledge of the investigation said Streets and Sanitation workers found the remains, which had apparently been brought to the alley on the West Side and dumped there. The person had been "dead for a while," the source said.

No additional information was immediately available.