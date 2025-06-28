Man charged with assaulting federal employee outside Chicago courthouse

The Brief On Tuesday afternoon, Joshua Rowell, 36, of Chicago, approached the victim from behind and punched her on the side of her face, according to a criminal complaint filed. The victim is an employee of the federal judiciary. She suffered a concussion and received treatment at a Chicago hospital. Rowell was arrested about an hour after the incident and faces a maximum sentence of eight years in federal prison.



A Chicago man has been charged with assaulting a federal employee outside the Dirksen Federal Building in the Loop.

What we know:

On Tuesday afternoon, Joshua Rowell, 36, of Chicago, approached the victim from behind and punched her on the side of her face, according to a criminal complaint filed. The force of the blow sent the victim stumbling into the street on Jackson Boulevard.

The victim is an employee of the federal judiciary. She suffered a concussion and received treatment at a Chicago hospital.

Rowell was arrested about an hour after the incident. He is charged with one count of forcible assault of a federal employee, which has a maximum sentence of eight years in federal prison.

What they're saying:

"Under my leadership, there will be zero tolerance for attacks against federal employees or attacks at the federal courthouse or any other federal government building or land in the Northern District of Illinois," said U.S. Attorney Boutros. "Our federal employees and the people of the Northern District of Illinois deserve to be able to go to and from work and enjoy all that downtown and Chicagoland have to offer without looking over their shoulders out of fear of being attacked. When assailants cross the line, they will be swiftly prosecuted to the full extent of the law."

What's next:

His court date is not yet scheduled.