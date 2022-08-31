Expand / Collapse search

Man charged in Humboldt Park shooting that seriously wounded woman

By FOX 32 Digital Staff
Published 
Humboldt Park
FOX 32 Chicago
article

Jason Munson | Chicago police

CHICAGO - A Chicago man was charged in a shooting that seriously wounded a woman this July in the Humboldt Park neighborhood.

Jason Munson, 37, was arrested Monday in the South Loop and charged with aggravated battery/discharge of a firearm, police said.

Munson allegedly shot and seriously wounded a 39-year-old woman around 4:14 on July 30 in the 3800 block of West Chicago Avenue, police said.

He is expected in bond court Wednesday.

No further information was immediately available.