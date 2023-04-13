Man charged in armed carjacking, robbery on South Side last winter

article

A 21-year-old man was charged in connection to an armed carjacking and an armed robbery that happened on Chicago's South Side last year.

Police say Marquell Davis was arrested on Wednesday when he was identified as one of the offenders who took a vehicle at gunpoint from a 43-year-old man.

The carjacking occurred on Nov. 3 around 7 p.m. in the 10000 block of South Michigan Avenue.

Police say Davis was also involved in an attempted carjacking and armed robbery that happened on the same day a few hours later in the 3100 block of South Michigan Avenue.

Davis was charged with four felonies for carjacking, attempted carjacking, armed robbery and possession of a loaded weapon without a FOID card.

Davis was scheduled to appear in bond court on Thursday.

No additional information is available at this time.