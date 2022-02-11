Man charged in armed ride-share carjacking on I-80

article

A 21-year-old man has been charged in the armed carjacking of a ride-share driver on Interstate 80 in November 2021.

Illinois State Police (ISP) said on Nov. 23, on eastbound I-80 at Torrence Avenue, Lamar D. Allen, of Chicago, was the passenger in a ride-share car that pulled a gun on the 39-year-old driver to take control of the vehicle.

ISP said he took control, and later crashed the car on the ramp at Torrence Avenue. He then fled the scene on foot.

In January, after an investigation, ISP agents obtained an arrest warrant for Allen for aggravated vehicular hijacking. On Feb. 7, Allen turned himself in to the Chicago Police Department.

The Cook County State’s Attorney’s office approved the carjacking charge, and Allen was taken into custody.

On Feb. 8, a bond of $50,000 was set for Allen.

"The message from the Illinois State Police is simple: If you engage in violence on the expressways, you will be identified, you will be found, you will be arrested, and you will be charged with the most serious offenses under the law," said Director Brendan F. Kelly.

There is no further information at this time.

The public is reminded that all persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.