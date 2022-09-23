Man charged in brutal beating, carjacking of Chicago man in Chinatown earlier this year

A man has been charged in the brutal beating and carjacking of a 61-year-old man in Chinatown earlier this year.

Termaine Patterson, 18, faces several charges, including attempted murder, robbery, aggravated vehicular hijacking, aggravated battery, among others.

Just after 6:30 a.m. on April 7, Chicago police officers responded to the 2500 block of South Princeton for a call of a person down.

Officers located a victim, Jin Yut Lew, who was in extremely critical condition.

He had no ID on him at the time, and was rushed to the hospital.

On April 8, Lew's family reported him missing, and detectives were able to identify him, and start tracking his credit cards to try and locate the offenders.

Detectives then reviewed surveillance video and found that on the day of the crime, Lew was driving around 5 a.m. and was being followed by another vehicle, that was previously carjacked.

Video showed three offenders get out of the carjacked vehicle and run in the direction of Lew.

Several minutes later, video shows the offenders in both Lew's vehicle and the vehicle they followed him in.

After utilizing license plate readers and other technology, detectives were able to locate the vehicle, and subsequently charge Patterson with the crime. Patterson was arrested Thursday.

Lew still needs 24-hour care, and it is unknown if he will ever fully recover from this attack.

Police are still searching for the other suspects involved in this brutal crime.