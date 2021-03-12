Man charged in Calumet Heights murder is arrested in Mississippi: police

article

A Burnside neighborhood man was extradited from Mississippi to Chicago to faces charges alleging he killed and man and wounded another in a January shooting in Calumet Heights.

Christopher Luckett, 41, faces a count of murder and attempted murder in the Jan. 16 shooting in the 9200 block of South Blackstone Avenue, Chicago police announced Friday.

Lavelle R. Lee and a 31-year-old man were gunned down shortly after midnight on a sidewalk, officials said at the time.

Lee, 32, died of gunshot wounds to his chest at a hospital. The other man was critically wounded by a gunshot wound to his shoulder, police said then.

A warrant for Luckett’s arrest was filed Feb. 25., according to Cook County court records.

Luckett arrived at O’Hare Airport Thursday evening and was taken into custody by the Great Lakes Fugitive Task Force, police said.

He was expected to appear for a bail hearing later Friday.