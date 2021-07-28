Man charged in connection with Loop shooting

article

A man has been charged on Wednesday in connection with a shooting in the Loop.

Jeaun Tapley, 30, faces one felony count of aggravated battery with discharge of a firearm, according to Chicago police.

On July 17, he allegedly shot and injured a 25-year-old man in the first block of West Adams Street, police said.

Tapley, of the South Shore neighborhood, was arrested Monday in the 1900 block of East 79th Street.

He is due in bond court Wednesday.