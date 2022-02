article

A man was charged with murder in the shooting of another man January in the Austin neighborhood.

Michael Cooper, 42, was accused of gunning down a 40-year-old on Jan. 10 in the 400 block of North Laramie Avenue, police said.

Police released surveillance video allegedly showing Cooper following and shooting the man.

Cooper was arrested Wednesday and charged with first-degree murder, police said.

He is due in court Thursday.

