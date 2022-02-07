Man charged in fatal 2019 shooting in Roseland

article

A Harvey man was extradited from Wisconsin to face a murder charge in a 2019 shooting in the Roseland neighborhood.

Brian Wyatt, 36, was arrested Sunday and charged with first-degree murder in the death of 33-year-old Eddy Vaughns, police said.

Wyatt was accused of fatally shooting Vaughns around 4:50 p.m. on Nov. 2 outside a business in the 10900 block of South Vernon Avenue, police said.

Wyatt was found in Fon Du Lac, Wisconsin and was extradited back to Chicago to face charges, police said

He is due in bond court Monday.