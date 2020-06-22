Man charged in fatal shooting in Parkway Gardens

article

A 32-year-old Washington Park man faces a murder charge in connection to a shooting last week in Parkway Gardens on the South Side.

Jamayle Howard allegedly fired shots during an argument about 3:40 p.m. June 19 in the 6500 block of South King Drive and fatally struck a 34-year-old man in the chest, Chicago police said.

The man’s name has not been released.

Howard was arrested after the shooting and charged with first-degree murder, unauthorized use of a weapon, possession of cocaine and misdemeanor criminal damage to property, police said.

He was ordered held without bail during a Saturday court appearance, according to county records. Howard is due back in court June 26.

