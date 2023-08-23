Expand / Collapse search

Man charged in fatal Uptown stabbing: Chicago police

By Fox 32 Digital Staff
Published 
Uptown
FOX 32 Chicago

Man found fatally stabbed on baseball diamond in Chicago

A man was found stabbed in the head and neck on a baseball diamond Friday morning.

CHICAGO - A Chicago man was charged in connection to a fatal stabbing in Uptown last month. 

Police say Anthony Colone, 26, was arrested Tuesday when he was identified as the offender that stabbed a 64-year-old to death on July 14. 

The incident happened in the 4400 block of North Marine Drive. The victim was found near a recreational area by the lakeshore around 5:30 a.m. 

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

SUBSCRIBE TO FOX 32 ON YOUTUBE

Colone was charged with first degree murder. He was scheduled to appear in bond court today. 