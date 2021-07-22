Man charged in Gage Park shooting

article

A man is charged with attempted murder after allegedly shooting a man March 3 in the Gage Park neighborhood.

Christopher Solis-Govea, 18, allegedly shot and injured a 25-year-old man in the 2700 block of West 51st Street, police said.

Solis-Govea was arrested Tuesday in Evergreen Park, police said.

Solis-Govea is facing one count of attempted first-degree murder and two counts of issuance of warrant.

He is due Thursday in bond court.