Driver charged with critically injuring pedestrian while under the influence of marijuana

A driver has been arrested for DUI after striking a pedestrian with his vehicle last summer in northwest suburban Wauconda Township, the Lake County Sheriff's Office said.

The sheriff's office said Joe Paredes, 31, was the driver of the Chevrolet Impala responsible for striking a 34-year-old Grayslake man, leaving him in critical condition on Route 120 west of Fisher Road in Wauconda Township, on June 20, 2021.

Paredes was suspected of driving under the influence the night of the crash. A search warrant was obtained for Paredes’ blood, and upon receiving the toxicology results, it was determined he was under the influence of cannabis at the time of the crash, the sheriff's office said.

The toxicology results of the pedestrian, Matthew C. Evers, 34, revealed a blood-alcohol level that was over three times the legal limit to operate a vehicle, the sheriff's office said. It remains unknown why Evers abruptly exited his ride-share and entered the roadway.

Paredes has been charged with driving under the influence of drugs and operating an uninsured motor vehicle.

Paredes is due back in court on Feb. 23 at 9 a.m.

All defendants are presumed innocent unless proven guilty in a court of law.