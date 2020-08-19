Man charged in Ogden Park Post Office looting still at large: officials

article

Authorities are asking for the public’s help finding a man indicted on federal charges for looting at the Ogden Park Post Office earlier this year in Englewood on the South Side.

Deonte Jackson, 27, is charged with two counts of mail theft, according to a statement from the U.S. Postal Inspection Service.

He is accused of entering the post office, 6559 S. Ashland Ave., on June 1 and stealing mail, officials said.

The Ogden Park facility was temporarily closed because of damage caused by looters during civil unrest over the Minneapolis police killing of George Floyd. Several other post offices were damaged in the looting, which also caused the temporary closure of three UPS stores.

The USPIS announced a reward of up to $10,000 in June for information leading to the arrest of people who looted and burglarized post offices.

Jackson remains at large and is described as a 6-foot, 240-pound man, authorities said.

Anyone with information about him is asked to call the postal inspection service at 877-876-2455, as for law enforcement and reference Case No 3083693.